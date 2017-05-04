Boozer caught three times over the limit in Hucknall

A Hucknall man who was nearly three times over the limit when he was caught has been banned for two years.

Craig Thomas, 26, of Laughton Crescent, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on April 28.

The court heard his black Vauxhall Astra was stopped on Watnall Road, on April 13, and a breath test revealed he had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was banned for two years, and ordered to attend ten days of a rehabilitation activity requirement. He must also pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.