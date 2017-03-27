Boozed-up husband assaulted his wife after a row

A booze-fuelled husband assaulted his wife after a row and left her with a bleeding nose.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, March 22, how Nathan Worthy, 36, of Castle Hill, Holmesfield, pushed his wife Amy Worthy who fell onto a worktop causing her nose to bleed.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said the complainant’s ex was alerted about the row and he arrived and saw the complainant was distressed and had suffered a nose bleed and she had a mark on her lip.

The defendant was arrested and pleaded guilty to assault by beating on the basis he had pushed his partner and she fell into a worktop causing a mark to her lip.

Defence solicitor Chris Perry said problems within the relationship have stemmed from alcohol and the incident on March 2 had involved alcohol.

Mr Perry added: “He and his wife work hard and drinking has been a crutch and their marriage has been under strain in the last few years.”

The complainant had suffered a bereavement with the loss of her best friend, according to Mr Perry, and on the day of the assault the defendant had been paying his last respects at the funeral of his father.

Mr Perry added: “There could not have been a worse day and they fell out and he pushed her and she slipped and fell.”

He also added that as a consequence of the court proceedings the defendant has been relieved of his job as a sales executive for Jaguar.

The court heard how the defendant has since sought help to deal with his alcohol-related difficulties and both parties wish to resume their relationship.

Magistrates adjourned the case until March 29 to consider a probation service report before sentencing.

Worthy, who is currently residing at an alternative address at Ruddington Place, Mansfield, was released on conditional bail on the grounds he does not visit his wife’s home.