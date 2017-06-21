Boozed-up Boughton mum smashed ex’s window with toy

A Boughton mum was boozed up on vodka when she smashed her ex’s window with a toy wheel after a row about cash, a court heard.

Carly Maddock swiped “a fistful of cash” and a mobile phone from the man, who looks after their three children, and ran out of his Swinton Copse home, on May 1, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

“Later she returned, shouting and upset. She was locked out and clothes were passed to her through the window,” Ms Fawcett added.

“She smashed the window with a toy wheel. The kids were upset and crying.”

Maddock, 28, care of Swinton Copse, admitted two counts of criminal damage when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Maddock, of previous good character, said: “I was in the wrong. I don’t usually drink alcohol. Obviously there was a lot of drama caused.”

The court heard her ex’s Samsung mobile phone’s screen was damaged, and some of the money had been recovered.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe gave her a two year conditional discharge, and ordered her to pay £300 compensation, along with £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.