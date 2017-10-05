Bolsover volunteer earns top Rotary award

A community champion has been awarded the highest honour in the Rotary movement.

Janet Woodhead was presented with the Paul Harris Fellowship by Bolsover Rotary Club and joins an elite group including Mother Teresa, President Jimmy Carter and UN Secretary General Perez de Cuellar. It is given in recognition of service to others and is justly deserved by Janet for voluntary work over the years serving the community of Bolsover.

Over the years she has been involved with the Allotment Association, Bolsover in Bloom, Lantern Parade /Christmas Festival, Bolsover Civic Society, Freedom Project, Bolsover Hill Race, the town’s gala and has served as both a town councillor and school governor.

Congratulating Janet on her outstanding contribution, president Rita Reed said: “When putting up a marquee Janet was there, when planting a basket Janet was there, when organising an event Janet was there, when selling tickets Janet was there, when litter picking Janet was there - she doesn’t talk things she does them”. New for Janet has been her recent involvement with the Freedom Project offering support to people with reading difficulties, a reflection of her kind and caring character.

Many of Janet’s friends and family were at the presentation ceremony.