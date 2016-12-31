‘Bogus’ military fundraisers chased out of Mansfield by war veteran

Town centre fundraisers claiming to support war heroes were left nursing their battle wounds after a local veteran confronted them for ‘ripping off’ the public.

Former army officer John Walker, 35, said he suspected a pair of ‘chuggers’ were not genuine when he confronted them in Mansfield on Friday, December 23, who had jackets branded with ‘Excalibur Unit’ – a small charity supporting military families.

John. who toured twice in Iraq said: “They were hassling people and getting in their faces so I went up to them and said if ‘you’re legit you won’t mind me taking a picture of your ID.”

The two male fundraisers carried cards quoting the charity’s website and registered charity number, but did not display their names, and have been seen in numerous areas around the country. It’s still unknown if they are genuine.

John, who left the army as a Corporal in the Queen’s Royal Lancers and now works as a lorry driver, added: “There has been a massive increase in bogus collectors operating. I’m a veteran of the army with ten years service and I hate seeing people playing on the love of the armed forces to line their own pockets.”

John reported the pair to Police and also a group called the ‘Walter Mitty Hunters’ Club ’ who specialise in ‘shaming’ fraudsters claiming to be var veterans, which they call ‘Walts’ in reference to the fantasist played by Ben Stiller in a 2013 film.

An investigation into the charity found the largest portion of their income is through a fundraising company, Orrsome Support Ltd, which riases on behalf of charities and keeps 80 per cent of merchandise sales. It is unknown if these two men worked for the company but they re said to have quoted the same 80 per cent margin.

Trustee of Excalibur Unit Wendy Read said she had no knowledge of the two men seen in Mansfield, but said “we do work with a promotional team at Orrsome Support who raise for us.”

Andy Gregory of the Royal British Legion said smaller military charities suffereras fraudsters posing as fundraisers becomes increasingly common.

He said: “Fundraisers need to have permits to collect and it’s up to us all to challenge them because this can lead to a loss of trust from the public. It’s not the the well-established charities like us and Help for Heroes who suffer, it’s the smaller charities who do some smashing work and people like this reduce the public’s trust in them.”