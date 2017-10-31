Blow to Millbrook as referrals stop

Staff and patients at a mental health facility that serves people in Mansfield and Ashfield have been dealt a second blow after plans were revealed to stop referrals to one of its services.

The Lawrence Day Services which operates out of Millbrook Mental Health Unit, on Sutton Road, Sutton, provides day care for dementia patients.

Hospital bosses have announced that from today (Wednesday, November 1) no more patients will be referred to the Lawrence Day Services.

The CCG who are responsible for the planning and commissioning of health care services have said changes are designed to bring care closer to home and that the same treatment will still be available but from different venues.

The latest revelation comes just a week after it emerged that the psychiatric intensive care unit (PICU) at the mental health unit is closing and will be reopened as an acute admissions ward.

One concerned relative of a patient who uses the services said: “It is sad really, a lot of people use it. It is just another ward closing down.”

The CCG have said that the changes will be kept under constant review.

A spokesperson for Mansfield, Ashfield and Sherwood Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG) said: “We are committed to providing the best treatment and care possible whilst operating within our financial budgets.

“We have considered a number of ideas to reduce duplication, improve access to services, to prioritise patients with complex mental health needs and to provide those people with less serious conditions with support closer to home, in line with our overall vision for health services.

“Under the proposed changes, newly referred patients will continue to be able to access existing talking therapy services (IAPT), Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) and/or services provide by the Alzheimer’s Society which already supports patients in the community.

“Members of the public and interest groups have been invited to share their views.”