Blooming marvellous effort for green-fingered Mansfield residents

Green-fingered Mansfield residents are celebrating after the district was awarded a silver gilt in the East Midlands in Bloom competition, which celebrates areas with attractive landscapes and community engagement with the environment.

The town were just two points off gold in the city category, which it had won for the previous three years.

The competition covers Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Rutland, and marks areas based on horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

In July, judges were taken around the district to view the parks, allotments, community gardens, local nature reserves and town centre. They also spoke to residents in Woodhouse on Longyards allotments and met volunteers at St Edmund’s Church Community Orchard.

Mansfield BID won its category for the second time and a judge’s award for creating a bio-diverse retreat and wildflower garden around Tesco Valley to the rear of Four Seasons shopping centre.

Councillor Andrew Tristram, portfolio holder for the environment and wellbeing, said: “I would like to thank all the volunteers who do so much to make this district the green and pleasant place that it is.

“Next year we will be trying our best to get that gold standard and reclaim the winning title in the City category.”

Mansfield won the city category last year as well as a judge’s award for improvements to the River Maun conservation area and children’s participation.

The winners of this years’ East Midlands awards were Northamptonshire who will go on to the national competition, Britain in Bloom, where they will be up against 11 other counties in England together with Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.