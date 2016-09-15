Bloom success for Mansfield

Mansfield has topped the best city category for the third time in the East Midlands in Bloom awards.

At a ceremony for the 2016 awards, held at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex, on Wednesday, September 16, the district also received a high scoring silver gilt medal and a special judges’ award for improvements made to the River Maun conservation area and the environmental education.

The judges praised the tour organised by Mansfield District Council’s parks team, which they said was well balanced and demonstrated the landscape and character of the city with its open spaces, allotments, residential homes, schools and town centre.

In particular, they were impressed by the work taking place at Wynndale Primary School and they also congratulated the council for its ‘Clean for the Queen’ campaign and the international clean-up day, which they said were successful community projects that enhanced the area.

Other groups which featured in the awards included Mansfield BID, which gained a judges’ award for strong partnership working with the council, and Asquith Primary School, which received a silver gilt in the ‘Best School Garden’ category.

Appin Green Preservation Society, in Grange Farm, also received a Level 4 award in the ‘It’s your neighbourhood’ category.

Portfolio holder for the environment Councillor Andrew Tristram said: “I would like to congratulate everyone who worked so hard to achieve these awards which help to bring our communities together.

“This is down to the great teamwork that goes on between our Neighbourhood Services and our community groups, schools and local businesses. A big thank you goes out to you all.”

Picture: Councillor Andrew Tristram and Tim Downes from MDC receive the award from Mark Darley-Usmar (centre).