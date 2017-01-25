Blood donor Brenda reaches 100 donation milestone

Dedicated blood donor Brenda Johnson from Mansfield was recognised by NHS Blood and Transplant for her loyalty and commitment at a recent ceremony.

Brenda received her award and certificate for reaching her 100th blood donation milestone.

Brenda, 70, has been a blood donor since February 1965 and started donating blood with her parents, who were both blood donors.

She said: “My eldest daughter would not be here today if it wasn’t for people donating blood. She was a donor before her transfusion and her son is now a blood donor too.

“When you give blood you could save someone’s life and there is always a need for blood of all types.”

The lifesaving efforts of 24 blood donors from the region, who had collectively made an amazing 2,550 donations, were also honoured with commemorative medals at the ceremony held at Thrumpton Hall in Nottingham.

Each blood donation can save the lives of up to three people.

If a donor has given blood 100 times, they have potentially helped save, or improve the lives of up to 300 patients.

Out of the three per cent of the eligible population who give blood, just one per cent reaches 100 donations.

Blood recipient Lorna Smalley was guest speaker at the ceremony.

The 39-year-old from Mapperley received life-saving blood products to treat encephalitis.

Lorna, who is a practice pharmacist, said: “I owe my life to blood donors and without them my husband would be a widower, my daughter wouldn’t have a mum and my son wouldn’t have been born.

“I never got around to giving blood; something which I now regret. I would encourage anyone who can give blood to do it. You never know when you or someone you love might need it – I didn’t.”

Amanda Eccles, from NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “These dedicated blood donors are very special to us, which is why this ceremony gives us the opportunity to say thank you. These donors are an inspiration to us all.”

To book an appointment and for more information call the 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk