Blidworth man attacked youth who pelted him with rocks

A Blidworth man took the law into his own hands when he pulled a youth from his bike and punched him for pelting him with rocks, a court heard.

William Turner had been drinking when he threatened to kill the 19-year-old, before throwing his own bike at him, and punching him to the floor, in Blidworth, on April 9.

HIs victim was left with painful ribs and a grazed cheek and ear, said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

Turner, 47, of Dale Lane, admitted assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Louisa Trehearne, mitigating, said the youth was left with “relatively minor injuries”, but Turner was “95 per cent certain” he, and another youth, had thrown “quite sizable” rocks at him.

The court heard the painter and decorator was last convicted of violence in 2011, but he had since moderated his drinking.

District judge Andrew Meachin told him: “You appear to have put your past behind you - it wasn’t particularly glittering.

“You took the law into your own hands and you can’t do that.”

Turner was given a 12 month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work, and a 14 day curfew, from 7pm to 5am.

He must also pay £100 compensation to his victim and £85 court costs.