Bin change is rubbished

A Bilsthorpe resident said he is worried about changes to the size of wheelie bins after he was given a replacement green bin which is just half the size of his previous one.

Chris Drabble, 60, said he had asked Newark and Sherwood Council for a new green bin, which holds general waste after his previous one had broken.

New smaller bins to be introduced by Newark and Sherwood Council are half the size of the original bins, pictured is Chris Drabble with his bins

People living in the Newark and Sherwood district have a silver wheelie bin for recycling and green for other domestic waste.

However, the replacement green bin is half the size of his previous bin – and Mr Drabble said his household of two fills it in no time, despite recycling as much rubbish as they can.

He said: “It is ridiculous the bin is far too small. When I rang the council to complain I was told that a smaller bin size is going to be rolled out everywhere to encourage people to recycle more.

“My argument is that we recycle fastidiously, and do more than a lot of people do, and there is still not enough space for all our waste.”

Mr Drabble said he has been taking excess rubbish to a nearby tip.

He said: “Most people wouldn’t bother to do that and would put the bin bags next to their bins. So there’s going to be rubbish everywhere, and there will be more fly-tipping which is already a big problem.

“I’m really quite cross because even two of the bin bags that come out of the pedal bin in my kitchen won’t fit in this new one.

“We are only a two-person household, as are most of our neighbours, so everyone is going to have the same problem if these changes to bin sizes are made.

A spokesman for Newark and Sherwood District Council said that before the launch of the existing recycling scheme all households were originally issued with a 240 litre bin, but from 2006 its policy has been that any replacement bins are reissued according to the size of the household, therefore, a two-person household will receive a 140 litre replacement.

He said:“Capacity should not be an issue as those issued with smaller bins actually receive a higher waste capacity per person than those with larger bins for more residents. The council’s aim is always to reduce residual waste while encouraging recycling where possible.”