Beware of distraction burglaries

Nottinghamshire Police have issued a warning following a series of distraction burglaries targeting homes across the county during the recent warm weather.

A total of 11 burglaries have been reported in similar circumstances since Thursday (April 6), with homeowners having been targeted after being approached by rogue traders proposing home improvement works.

While residents have been in conversation, an accomplice has entered the property through unlocked doors or windows to steal items.

Chief Inspector, Phil Davies from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s only natural that people will be enjoying the recent fine weather - but it is so important that residents stay on their guard to avoid being targeted by would-be criminals.

“Even if you’re out and about in the garden, always keep windows and doors locked to deter opportunist thieves and never purchase goods or services from anyone who calls unexpectedly at your home.

“We are also asking you to keep an eye out for vulnerable friends, family members and neighbours and warn them about these recent incidents to ensure they are doing all they can to protect themselves and their properties.”

The latest series of distraction burglaries have taken place across the county in Aspley, Carlton, Mansfield and Underwood.

Each report mentions a man in a white Ford Transit van approaching residents to suggest works to fix guttering. Up to three men are believed to have been involved in these incidents.

Anyone with any information about these incidents or who witnesses anything suspicious in their area is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 442 of April 9. If the crime is in progress or the offenders are still in the area, call 999 immediately.