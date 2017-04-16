Beauty queen teen raises more than £4,000 for homeless charity

A Kirkby pageant winner has raised more than £4,000 for a homelessness charity during her year in office.

Lucy Edwards was crowned Miss Mansfield’s Outstanding Teen months ago – and pledged to raise £1,000 for charity Framework in a year .

And she has smashed her target.

The 16-year-old chose to support the charity after she saw how many people were using soup kitchens in Mansfield.

The Kirkby College student said: “I didn’t really know what Framework was before, but I came out of Mansfield library and saw people queuing and it stuck in my mind, so I did some research and then decided it was the charity I wanted to support during my year as Miss Mansfield’s Outstanding Teen.”

Lucy also took part two sleep outs to raise money and awareness for homelessness; Framework’s Big Snore which took place last month and the Kirkby Rotary sleep out in December.

She said: “It really opened my eyes to what it must be like to be homeless – and I only had to sleep outside for one night.

“It was freezing, I’ve never been so cold in my life, it made me want to do as much as I can to help.”

She raised the huge sum of money by holding cake sales, raffles and taking part in sponsored runs.

Lucy said the highlight of her year was organising an evening of dance and music at Kirkby’s Catholic Club.

She sold more than 150 tickets for the event, raising £1326.50

She said: “Organising it was much more stressful than I expected but the support I received from friends and family was amazing. So many people cane and had a great night.

“I couldn’t believe how much we managed to raise in just one evening.”

Lucy will hand back her crown later this month, but says she has learnt a lot from her experience, particularly from Framework.

She said: “The people that work at Framework are just so passionate about what they are doing and they are making a difference.

“I met people that are the same age as me that are homeless which was upsetting.

“However, I am proud I’ve been able to do something to help.”