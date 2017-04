Morrisons is recalling certain batches of its trimmed beans because they may contain small pieces of metal.

The use by dates on the affected batches are April 22, 2017, April 23, 2017, and April 24,A 2017.

A Food Standards Agency spokesman said: "If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."