Bassetlaw man threatened to burn ex’s house and kids

A Carlton-in-Lindrick man who threatened to burn down his ex’s house and children and break the legs of any new boyfriends, before sexually assaulting her, has been jailed.

Gary Hudson, 32, of Ramsden Crescent, initially denied three counts of harassment and one of sexual assault, before pleading guilty on the morning of his trial at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he sent increasingly threatening text messages and voicemails to the woman, between April 3 and 11, and on May 29, after a restraining order, forbidding him from contacting her, was imposed on January 20.

On April 9 he turned up at her home and attempted to grope and kiss her. He forced his way into her house and asked her to remove her top, before he finally left.

The relationship ended in August 2016, the court heard.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said: “He committed the offences because he was confused about his relationship status.

“He claims she contacted him during the restraining order period.”

Regarding the sexual assault, Hudson said “he misread the signals,” she said.

“He accepts full responsibility, including sending the text messages, but denied acting on the threatening nature of the messages,” said Ms Bano, adding that his behaviour was fueled by excessive alcohol consumption.

District judge Tim Spruce told Hudson: “I can only give you limited credit for pleading guilty.

“You wouldn’t have done so unless the complainant attended court. You were forced to take responsibility.”

He said that the woman did not inititate or encourage any of the contact.

“Clearly you were outside the house watching her,” the district judge said. “I can only imagine how frightened she must have been.

“She feels isolated and not safe within her home.

“I have no doubt the impact on her will last far longer than any sentence the court could impose.”

He gave Hudson a total of 32 weeks in prison for what he described as “a shameful and despicable violation.”

He must also pay £200 towards court costs, and compensation of £200 to the woman.