Bassetlaw man stole booze to sell after benefits change left him broke

A Bassetlaw man stole three bottles of Jack Daniels and a carton of milk after a change in his benefits left him penniless, a court heard.

James Martin was spotted on CCTV taking the items from Asda, on Scrooby Road, Bircotes, on April 19.

Martin, 36, of Welbeck Road, Harworth, admitted theft when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

David Verity, mitigating, said the theft was “ a bit of a blip”, as it had been nearly 12 months since Martin’s last conviction.

He was now on a methadone programme, following a “fairly serious drug problem”, said Mr Verity.

“He is living with his parents and they were away on holiday. There had been a changeover in his benefits from ESA to JSA. He had literally no money.

“He drank the milk and sold the bottles to buy food.”

Martin was fined £80, with court costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge, and he must pay £85 compensation to Asda.