Bassetlaw man faces child porn and prostitution charges

A Bassetlaw man faces a range of child prostitution and pornography charges.

Luke Atkinson, 29, of Exchange Street, Retford, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He faces 16 charges, which include causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, inciting a child for prostitution and child pornography, and inciting a child to look at images of sexual activity.

He was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court on May 4, on condition he has no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, no access to the internet or social media, and no contact with any of the witnesses in the case.