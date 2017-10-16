Bassetlaw man faced jail threat for shoplifting

A Retford man who stole spirits and fragrances in a bid to pay his rent has been threatened with a jail sentence, a court heard.

Joel Kemp was chased by staff after he stole the booze, worth £64, from Morrisons, on Kilton Road, Worksop, on August 27.

He abandoned the goods, but was arrested, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

On September 22, he stole four bottles of fragrance, worth £176, from Boots in Lincoln, by putting them in a foil-lined bag, but was caught on CCTV.

“In police interview he told officers he didn’t have enough money for his rent,” said Mr Carr.

Kemp, 27, of High Street, Ordsall, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on September 25.

The court heard he was given a community order, on April 5, for shoplifting, and a two-year conditional discharge for assault, in May, this year.

He stole £9 of meat from Iceland, Retford, on March 4, and £60 of alcohol from Aldi, on March 11, the court heard.

Richard Etherington, mitigating, said Kemp began using heroin when he was homeless, but was now drug-free, and had found secure accommodation.

He urged magistrates to step back from custody with a suspended sentence, which would “hang over him like a sword of Damocles, should he offend again.”

“This is the third time the court has been asked to revoke and re-sentence,” said presiding magistrate Cherryl Lacey.

“You have had lots of chances, this is the last one.”

Kemp was given an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to attend 19 probation meetings and ten days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must pay £170 court costs, and a £115 government tax, which will be deducted from his benefits.