Bars and restaurants need to spice up their look and feel, says design company

Pubs, bars and restaurants are doing themselves long-term damage if they don’t address their brand image, says a thriving company based in Farnsfield.

With the rise of casual dining out, competition in the hospitality sector is now fiercer than ever, so venues must be on top of their game when it comes to their look and feel.

And on hand to help, after a nationwide expansion, is Fresssh Image, a design, maintenance and refurbishment business, run by the husband-and-wife team of Keith and Annika Hobbs.

“Our long-term goal is to become the leading partner of choice in the UK hospitality sector for interior design, refurbishment and fit-out,” said director Keith.

“As we have grown and developed over the years, so has our team of experts, allowing businesses to protect their investments and maximise profits through innovative design and well-managed spaces that keep their customers coming back.

“When you step into a restaurant, bar or hotel, you want to feel uplifted. Our job is to ensure the venue is an exciting experience.”

With 35 years’ experience in the industry, Keith and Annika set up Fresssh Image after identifying a gap in the market to turn their expertise into a lifelong passion.

The firm established itself in Nottingham through work for the Lace Market Hotel and Hart’s Hotel, and its client list now includes McDonald’s, as well as French dining group Bistrot Pierre, which began in Nottingham and now has restaurants across the UK.