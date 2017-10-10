Banned driver suffered blowout as he sped away from police in Mansfield

Smoke rose as a banned driver tried to burn off the police car on his tail in the streets of Mansfield.

It came from the front tyres of a silver Honda Civic driven by James Williams as he reached speeds of 60mph in a 30mph limit on the outskirts of the town.

Nottingham Crown Court heard police wanted to speak to Williams after he was spotted in the car park of B&Q, Mansfield Road, Sutton, and checks revealed the car was insured to a woman.

Abigail Hill, prosecuting, said: “Williams drove around the car park slowly as he went to the exit. Then he pulled off aggressively, failing to stop for police.”

The court heard the Honda was damaged as it ran over the kerb before Williams braked heavily before taking a right turn on the outskirts of Mansfield. It then reached 60mph in the 30mph limit.

Mrs Hill said: “The officer clearly saw the tyres were defective. Oncoming drivers had to take evasive action.

“Smoke was coming from the front tyres as he continued to escape. Debris was coming onto the road from the vehicle.

“The officer then saw the entire front tyre fall away. As a presumed consequence of the vehicle damage, Williams applied his brakes and ran off.”

When the vehicle was checked, it had only three tyres, the front bumper was missing and water was dripping from the bonnet.

The court heard Williams was caught nearby and declined to answer police questions.

Williams, of Stockland Green, Birmingham, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while disqualified in connection with the incident on Wednesday, August 16.

The court heard his record includes two counts of dangerous driving, two of driving while disqualified and two of having no car insurance.

Chris Hogg, mitigating, said: “He very much regrets not stopping in the B&Q car park.

“He does say that he hopes he will learn from the experience from being older.”

He told the court Williams had managed to stay out of trouble for 10 years up to 2016.

Jailing Williams for 10 months, Judge Jeremy Lea told him: “This mess is entirely of your own making.

“You took a deliberate decision to get behind the wheel of a car, even though you knew you didn’t have insurance, because you can’t have insurance.”

He was also ordered to take an extended test if he wants to drive again.