Banned driver roared though Mansfield housing estate at 70mph – with pregnant girlfriend in the car

A banned dangerous driver who led police though a Mansfield housing estate at 70mph - ignoring speed humps, red traffic lights and ‘keep left’ bollards – with his pregnant girlfriend in the car has been jailed.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the pursuit only ended when 26-year-old Liam Rick stepped out of the red Saab, leaving it to roll into a lamp standard with his partner inside,

When police asked if she needed medical help, the woman told one: “I don’t want an ambulance, you retard, I want to go home.”

Rick, of Burns Street, has now been jailed for 19 months after admitting dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

He will also be banned from driving from three years from his release from jail.

Sentenciing, Judge James Sampson told him: “One day you will, I suspect, kill or seriously maim somebody and will be sent to prison for at least 10 years.

“You showed no regard for other road users whatsoever.”

Judge Sampson ordered the destruction of the car which had been bought by Rick for £250, although he was disqualified from driving at the time.

Abigail Joyce, prosecuting, said police saw the car and decided to follow.

It went through a housing estate where the speed limit is 30mph and road humps are fitted. He reached speeds of more than 70mph on narrow roads where vehicles were parked.

Miss Joyce said: “He cut across junctions without stopping or giving way. He did not stop at a T-junction, but indicated and pulls straight out.

“He was driving on the wrong side of bollards and driving on the wrong side of the road.”

She said Rick ignored red traffic lights and shocked one motorist by passing him on the inside.

Miss Joyce said: “There is no doubt other road users were put in danger.”

At one point, CCTV showed Rick’s car nearly hit the nearside of a van as they both turned into a street.

It all ended when he stopped the car and jumped out, leaving it to roll into a lamp standard.

The court heard Rick was banned from driving for 19 months and given a suspended prison term last year. He was later given a one-year disqualification.

Chris Hogg, mitigating, said Rick was taking his girlfriend to King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, when spotted by police. He had no money for a taxi.

Mr Hogg said: “His partner is in court and is due to give birth in March.

“He hopes he will be able to play a part in that process as far as being there.”