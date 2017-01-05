Ban for boozy driver who missed oncoming car in Mansfield

A Mansfield man was caught just over the limit when he made a U-turn and narrowly missed an oncoming car, a court heard

Daniel Lockwood-Whitehouse’s Renault Clio was followed to Booth Crescent, at 1.30am, on December 17, and stopped by police.

A test revealed he had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mary Dixon said the reading may have been caused because he had not been “eating properly because of personal problems.”

Lockwood-Whitehouse, 20, of Chesterfield Road North, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was banned for 12 months. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.