Ban drive man caught three times

A Bulwell man who was caught driving while disqualified three times in three months was spared an immediate jail sentence.

Rhys Paul Dudley, 25, of Larch Gardens, admitted driving a VW Polo while disqualified and without insurance on Ravensworth Road, Bulwell, on March 3.

He admitted driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa while disqualified and without insurance on April 6, on Ravensworth Road, Bulwell.

He also admitted driving the same car dangerously on Nottingham Road, in Hucknall on May 14, without insurance and while disqualified.

He made the guilty pleas at Nottingham Magistrates Court on September 2 and was sent to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, banned for two years and six points were added to his licence.

Custody was imposed because it was a repeated case of driving while disqualified shortly after a ban imposed and there had been a poor standard of’driving.

He was ordered to pay £80 victim surcharge and £85 towards court costs.