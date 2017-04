Rotarians have continued their support to a sailing club for disabled people with another cash donation.

Rotary Bakewell has a long-established connection with Carsington Water’s Sailability scheme and rotry president Lorraine McGlone recently awarded it with a £500 cheque.

Sailability offers people with varying degrees of disability the chance to experience the freedom of sailing on the reservoir.

Over the years Bakewell Rotary’s support has enabled the club to purchase of several boats.