Awards for boss who started firm with nothing during recession

The boss of a thriving marketing agency in South Normanton that he started from scratch is celebrating a double awards success.

Matt Wheatcroft, managing director and founder of Purpose Media, was the star of the show at the prestigious Fastest 40 Awards, staged by the East Midlands Business Link website.

He was named the overall winner and also received the fastest owner-manager accolade at a glittering ceremony at Derby attended by more than 100 people.

Now in their fourth year, the awards celebrate the cream of young entrepreneurial talent making a rapid impact in the East Midlands and are aimed at businessmen and women under the age of 40. They also bid to bring to prominence those who are making a real difference to their companies and the wider world of business.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to win these two awards,” said Matt, who launched Purpose Media with his business partner, Tim Lenton, in 2009.

“We started Purpose Media with nothing during the recession, purely as a lifestyle business, My wife, Sam, joined me, so from day one, we had no household income sand had to make a success of it.

“Our growth has been rapid and, looking back, it’s amazing to see how far we have come since those early days.

“While this is a huge personal accolade, I’d like to say thanks and pay tribute to the fantastic team of people here at Purpose Media for all their efforts in helping Tim and myself to get the business to where it is today.”

Matt and Tim have overseen the rise of the company from a website and e-commerce developer with zero assets or working capital into a full-service marketing agency with a turnover of £1 million a year.

Purpose Media now employs 38 members of staff and owns four commercial units at The Village business park in South Normanton.

Its experts can help businesses with their public relations, website design, e-commerce websites, digital marketing, branding and video production.

In a message to its customers, Matt says: “We’re passionate about helping you to showcase your business, attract more enquiries, secure more sales and deliver a memorable experience,”