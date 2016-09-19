Award for Brownie leader’s long service

A Brownie leader has been honoured for her exceptional commitment to the organisation.

Lynn Allsop, of 1st Huthwaite Brownies, was among more than 60 people to be honoured by Girlguiding Nottinghamshire at a recent celebratory tea.

She received a 30 Years Long Service Award at the event, held at Portland College, in Mansfield.

Lynn was among more than 20 women to receive long service awards - who between them had given guiding more than 700 years of service.

The awards were presented by Jackie Brocklehurst, who herself received a 30 year service brooche.

Jackie also gave Oak Leaf Awards to ten leaders and the Nottinghamshire Star to three non-uniformed volunteers in recognition of outstanding commitment to guiding. Four Queen’s Guide Awards were given special mention, while five county brooches and nine ‘thanks’ badges were presented as personal gestures of appreciation.

A ‘Good Service’ brooche was also awarded to outgoing County Commissioner Kate Royse and there was a special bouquet for Susan Westwood, who is stepping down after five years of chairing the awards committee.

“I continue to be bowled over by the enthusiasm and commitment of our volunteers – they all deserve awards really,” Jackie commented.

“But the people we applauded have given truly exceptional service to Girlguiding in Nottinghamshire.

“It was both a pleasure and a privilege to formally recognise their role in ensuring that the opportunities created through Girlguiding membership are kept open for so many local girls and young women.”

Girlguiding Nottinghamshire currently has a membership of around 9,000 girls and young women, including Rainbows (aged five to seven), Brownies (seven to ten), Guides (ten to 14), Rangers, Senior Section and Young Leaders (14-25).

Adult supporters are essential if units are to remain active, and enquiries about volunteering are always welcome. Call the county office on 0115 987 7220, e-mail countycommissioner@girlguidingnottinghamshire.org.uk or visit www.girlguidingnottinghamshire.org.uk