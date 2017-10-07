Attic gutted in Stanton Hill blaze

Firefighters tackled a fire a building fire on Alexandra Terrace Stanton Hill this morning (Saturday October 7)
Two appliances from Ashfield and one from Mansfield were called to the blaze at 9.30am .
One attic was severely damaged by fire in the three floor building. There were no casualties.
Six breathing apparatus 9m ladder. two hosereel jets and thermal image camera were used in the operation
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.