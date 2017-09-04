Assault woman drink drove in Retford

A woman who called the police after she was assaulted in Retford was later arrested for driving while over the limit, a court has heard.

Officers were unable to work out where Amy Weston said the assault took place, and offered to drive her home, but she told them she would get a taxi.

She was dropped off at the Idle Valley Tap pub, but officers later saw her driving her white Vauxhall Corsa, on Wharf Road, Retford, at 2.50am, on August 19.

A test revealed he had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Weston, 31, of Ashvale Road, Tuxford, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Weston, who suffers from a stress-related condition, was thrown out of the flat where the assault happened, and called the police, but was taken in by a neighbour.

“The police took her to her car but she said she would sleep in the back,” he said. “She started to go to sleep but heard voices.

“She knows that the man who attacked her knows what her car looks like. She made the decision to drive to a shop to call a taxi.”

Weston was fined £120, and must pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was banned for 20 months, but he was offered a drink driving rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent, if completed before October 2018.