Asquith Primary pupils unveil memorial bench

Pupils at Asquith Primary School marked Remembrance Day with a two minutes silnce in the playground.

Pupils spent the run up to November 11, learning about both World War I and II.

Classes in years five and six listened to a talk about the Great War and local young people who signed up to be part of the armed forces. They also learned about a local MP, Sir Arthur Markham who was instrumental in bringing about a change in the law, so people under 18 could not be part of the Armed Forces overseas.

The sessions were delivered at the school by Jo Riley, a local resident and school lollipop lady.

Jo talked to the children about the research she has done into the Great War.

The school have also been awarded a grant from the Nottinghamshire County Council Community Commemoration Fund grant.

They chose to use the grant to build a seat as a memory bench. A plaque has been placed on the seat as a sign of respect to local people who lost their lives.

Clare Harding, head of Asquith Primary School said: “It is important to us at Asquith Primary School that we give the children as many experiences as possible.

“Bringing Jo Riley into our school has helped the children realise that the impact of the Great War was felt locally, by local

people.

“Our new Memory Bench looks very grand and will be a reminder to the children about the people who sacrificed their lives. The Community Commemoration funding from Nottinghamshire County Council has helped us create a lasting memorial on our school site”