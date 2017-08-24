Ashfield School celebrates GCSE results after number of pupil achieving top grades increases

Ashfield School is celebrating after the number of pupils achieving top grades has risen.

Dick Vasey, head teacher at Ashfield School said there has been a "steep increase" in the number of A and A* grades achieved by pupils.

left to right: GCSE students Sophie Overfield, Emily Smith, striped to, Sophie Truepenny, Brandon Williams and Alexandra Worboys

The percentage of students achieving 5 standard passes including English and Maths is just under 60 per cent and the percentage achieving 5 strong passes including English and Math is 35 per cent.

Mr Vasey said: We are very pleased with the GCSE results at Ashfield School this year. They reflect the very hard work put in by both staff and students over the past two years. There are many individual successes where students have exceeded their target grades, and this is represented in a steep increase in the proportion of highest A*/A grades achieved by our students.

"We are particularly pleased with the results in the new, more demanding GCSEs in English and Maths where students have achieved outcomes in line with national expectations.

“The percentage of students achieving 5 standard passes including English and Maths is just under 60 per cent and the percentage achieving 5 strong passes including English and Math is 35 per cent which is very much in line with what staff have been predicting over the past year. I would like to congratulate all our students for the success that have achieved this year in their GCSE examinations.

Alexandra Worboys, 16, said her hard work had paid off.

She said: "I revised really hard and did well. I'm really happy. I'm going to Central College Nottingham to do travel and tourism."

Sophie Overfield, 16, who acheived A and A* grades across all her subjects said: "There was lot of stress and I did a lot of revising but I'm really happy. I didn't expect to do this well."