Ashfield Police rural area crime report

Ashfield Police: Hucknall, Jacksdale, Selston, Underwood and area crime report.

Crime Report – Hucknall and the Rural Villages for the week to Thursday 26th October 2017

Burglary Dwelling.

At around 5 past midnight on Tuesday 24 October in Selston Road, Jacksdale a property was broken into via a kitchen window and a wallet and some car keys were stolen.

Burglary Other

Between 2am and 7am on Wednesday 11 October in Skegby Road, Annesley Woodhouse the roller door of a garage was forced open but nothing was stolen.

Between 3pm on Monday 23 and 10am Tuesday 24 October in Mill Lane, Bestwood village two sheds were entered and searched. A horse water tray outside was stolen.

At 10.23pm on Tuesday 24 October in Cordy Lane, Underwood a commercial property was entered. Not known if anything was stolen.

Theft of a Vehicle.

Between 6.30am on Friday 20 and 6.40am Monday 23 October on the A611 Annesley bypass a blue Ford Combo van was stolen.

Between 6pm on Friday 20 and 7.30am Saturday 21 October in Queen Street, Hucknall car keys were stolen from the kitchen of a property and a black Vauxhall Astra was then stolen.

Between 4am and 9.30pm on Tuesday 24 October in Salterford Road, Hucknall a Gilera motor bike colour white with black inner panels was stolen from a back garden.

Between 7.30am and 5.30pm on the A611 Hucknall bypass a broken down silver Vauxhall Astra left near the Texaco garage was stolen.

Theft from a Vehicle.

Overnight of the 19/20 October in Wood Lane, Hucknall a Ford Transit parked on the roadside was broken into. Nothing was stolen.

Between 6pm on Wednesday 18 and 7am Thursday 19 October at the Premier Inn, Portland Road, Hucknall a white Ford Connect van was broken into and a Titan drill was stolen.

Between 8pm on Wednesday 18 and 8am Thursday 19 October in Farleys Lane, Hucknall a Vauxhall van was broken into and a Stihl saw, drills, and a radio were stolen.

Between 12.30pm and 4.45pm on Wednesday 25 October in Felley Mill Lane, Underwood a Hyundai IX 35 was broken into by smashing the rear window and a bag of paintwork protector was stolen.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents? Do you know who the person(s) responsible are? Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident?

Or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of help?

If so, please contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.