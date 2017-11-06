Ashfield Police crime report for rural area

Ashfield Police weekly crime report for the rural villages to Thursday November 2.

Burglary Dwelling

At sometime during the afternoon of Friday 27 October in Bestwood Road, Hucknall, cold callers, claiming to be there to make repairs to the property, were admitted to a house. We do not know at this time if anything was stolen.

Overnight Monday 30 to Tuesday 31 October in Rutland Road, Westwood, a property was entered via the back door. A wallet, purse, sits of car and house keys were stolen. A silver Vauxhall Mokka car was stolen from the driveway.

Burglary Other

None reported this week.

Theft of motor vehicle

At around 2.10pm on Saturday 28 October at the Hucknall Tram stop car park, Baths Lane, a white Ford Focus car was stolen.

Between 7.30pm on Tuesday 31 October and 5.50am on Wednesday 1 November in Braunton Close, Hucknall, a 125cc blue and white Lexmoto L3 was stolen from a front garden. The bike has been recovered.

Theft from motor vehicle

At around 2.00am on Saturday 28 October in Burberry Avenue, Hucknall, a white Citroen van was broken into. We do not know at this time if anything was stolen.

Between 5.00pm on Wednesday 25 and 7.30am on Thursday 26 October on the Premier Inn car park, Portland Road, Hucknall, a Toyota Hilux van was broken into and a number of tools stolen.

At sometime on Thursday 26 October in The Common, Hucknall, the number plates were stolen from a white Transit van.

Between 6.00pm on Friday 27 and 7.55am on Saturday 28 October in Ladycroft Avenue, Hucknall, a Citroen Berlingo van was entered and a number of power tools stolen.

Between 1.00am and 9.00am on Saturday 28 October on the Premier Inn car park, Portland Road, Hucknall, the rear window of a Vauxhall Astra van was smashed to gain entry and a drill and grinder were stolen.

Between sometime on Saturday 28 and 5.00am on Monday 30 October, on The Common, Hucknall, the number plates were stolen from a silver Ford Fiesta.

Between 7.00pm on Monday 30 and 7.20am on Tuesday 31 October in St. Mary’s Way, Hucknall, the number plates were stolen from a VW Polo.

Between 8.00pm on Friday 20 and 10.30am on Saturday 21 October in Papplewick Lane, Hucknall. Door mirror caps were stolen from an Audi car.

Between 8.00am and 4.30pm on Wednesday 1 November at the Hucknall Tram stop car park, Baths Lane, the number plates were stolen from an Audi car.

