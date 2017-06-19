Ashfield MP plants tree in memory of Jo Cox

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero and schoolchildren from All Saints Infant’s School planted a special tree to honour the memory and legacy of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox.

The event took place at Brierley Forest Park in Huthwaite on Friday, the one year anniversary of Jo’s tragic death.

It was held as part ofThe Great Together, an initiative thought of by Jo’s friends and family to honour her memory.

Gloria, who is also pictured with Ashfield District Council leader Cheryl Butler, said: “Jo was the most energetic, happy, smiley person anyone could ever meet.

“She just wanted people to be happy and she woke every morning wanting to do good.

“These trees are one way of ensuring her legacy lives on.

“Just as they continue to grow, memories of Jo will grow and the things that she believed in will carry on.

“Love is always the best way to combat hate and all of us should try a little bit harder to love like Jo so our communities are better places.”