Ashfield Independents announce Gail Turner to stand in General Election

Ashfield Independents have announced that former Ashfield District and Selston councillor Gail Turner is set to become their candidate in the General Election.

The decision has been announced by Independent councillor Jason Zadrozny as he won the Ashfield seat on Nottingham County Council today.

He said: “Gail won the Selston council elections six times and she is a formidable candidate.

She would contest the Ashfield and Eastwood seat against Labour MP Gloria De Piero who has been MP since 2010.

“I believe we have a large chance of causing a political earthquake and getting rid of one of Labour’s traditional seats.”

More when we have it.