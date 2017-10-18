Ashfield councillor sex trial delayed

The trial into historical child sex allegations against Ashfield Independents leader Jason Zadrozny has been delayed for another week.

Zadrozny, who sits on both Ashfield district and Nottinghamshire county councils, first appeared in Mansfield Magistrates Court on March 30, 2016, for the charges, including those of indecent assault and gross indecency.

He was due to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, October 23, for the start of his trial.

But a spokesman for the court has said the trial date has now been moved to Monday, October 30, but that the case was ready for trial.

Zadrozny faces 24 charges during a trial which is expected to last for two weeks.

He denies the four allegations of a sexual nature from when the alleged victim was 13 years old.

Four further charges relate to Zadrozny allegedly indecently assaulting a boy by getting him to perform a sexual act.

Four charges allege gross indecency with a boy, while 12 counts cite sexual activity with a child.

The allegations emerged, which Zadrozny denies, when he was arrested at the height of the 2015 general election campaign, prompting him to withdraw from the race as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Ashfield.