Ashfield councillor acquitted of child abuse allegations

The Ashfield Independents leader Jason Zadrozny has been cleared of all charges during the hearing where he faced 24 charges into alleged historical child abuse.

Mr Zadrozny, who sits on both Ashfield District and Nottinghamshire county councils, first appeared in Mansfield Magistrates Court on March 30, 2016, for the charges.

He has now been cleared during a hearing today (Monday, October, 30) at Nottinghamshire Crown Court.

Mr Zadrozny, said: “I am of course delighted by the verdict – it was one we expected. I want to thank my family and friends who stuck by me. They knew, like me that all allegations were a tissue of lies.

“It has been the worst two and half years of my life. My Dad Richard died just weeks after my arrest – he never got to see me cleared and I would like to dedicate this to my dad. He like so many issues didn’t give up on me.

“I could to thank my defence for the professional thorough job they did.”

Mr Zadrozny is now considering taking legal action against Nottinghamshire Police.