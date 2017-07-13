Ashfield company boss fined after admitting tax offence

A Kirkby director had been fined £2,000 after admitting a tax offence.

Chloe Scholey, registered company director of warehouse and storage company Pink Parrot Trading, of Cotes Park Lane, Somercotes, admitted failure to pay more than £93,000 in VAT security.

The 28-year-old, of Acorn View, admitted “continuing to make taxable supplies without making payment of security as demanded”.

A spokesman for HM Revenue & Customs, which brought the prosecution, said: “Scholey ignored two notices to pay £93,748 as a VAT security to HMRC for her company.

“HMRC can require companies to pay a deposit or security, where there is a serious risk tax will not be paid.

“It is a criminal offence to continue trading in taxable goods without paying the security.

“Scholey refused to cooperate with HMRC and cancelled two interviews to establish why the money had not been paid. She claimed she was appealing the notice, but never did.

“Tax records showed the company continued to trade after receiving and failing to pay the security.

“No-one can expect to ignore their obligations and get away with it. We are determined to create a level playing field for all businesses by ensuring they play by the same rules.

“We encourage anyone with information regarding tax fraud to contact the HMRC Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887 – open between 8am-8pm, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”