Ashfield candidates revealed

Ashfield residents will be hitting the polling booths next month to vote for their MP – and decide which party handles the Brexit negations.

Prime Minister Theresa May made a shock announcement last month that a snap general election is being held on June 8.

Parties have until May 11 to announce their candidates for each constituency. However, some candidates have been announced already.

Gloria De Piero, current MP for Ashfield, has been confirmed as the Labour candidate for Ashfield.

On her selection, Ms De Piero said: “Back in 2010 I made one simple promise and that was to work as hard as I could for the people of Ashfield, Brinsley and Eastwood.

“I have helped 8,500 residents and asked over 1,000 questions in Parliament on constituents’ behalf since then. I have held regular roving advice surgeries and every resident in every town and village will have received an invite to one of my popular coffee mornings.

“I have been so proud to represent Ashfield, the place I live with my husband, in parliament and I hope people will put their trust in me again and re-elect me on June 8.”

Ray Young, chairman of Ashfield and Sherwood UKIP branch, has confimred that he will be representing the party in Ashfield.

He said: “I am pleased to inform you that I have been selected to stand as the UKIP candidate in the Ashfield constituency.”

The Conservative party has yet to unveil its candidate for Ashfield, as has the Liberal Democrats. Nobody from Ashfield Independents was available to confirm if they have a candidate.

Ashfield district councillor Ben Bradley has been announced as the Conservative candidate for Mansfield in the forthcoming General Election.

Mr Bradley will go up against long-standing Labour MP Sir Alan Meale, who will have represented the town in Parliament for 30 years in June.

Mr Bradley said: “I’m delighted to be selected.”