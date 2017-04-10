Army cadet saves man's life in drugs gang cleaver attack

A Nottinghamshire army cadet has been given a high honour for his bravery, after saving a man's life who was victim to a drugs gang.

Corporal Ewan Lees, from Ollerton, opened his door to a knife-attack victim, following a drugs-related incident, who had been banging on every door in the neighbourhood for help.

He has received a medal for risking his life to save another.

His superior officers reported that the man had been had been attacked with a meat cleaver, almost severing one hand and deep wounds to head and legs. He used his top, towels and a quilt to stem the bleeding, all the while the attackers looked on.

And after his incredible efforts to provide help, while all others kept their doors closed as the victim sought help, Corporal Lees has been honoured with a distinction for saving a person's life while putting his own life in danger, and received the Bronze Life Saving Medal of the Order of St John at an investiture yesterday (April 9).

Ewan's Officer Commanding, Major Darren Taylor said: "I'm so proud of Cpl Lees. This just goes to show how important First Aid Skills are. Both in and outside of the Cadet Forces."

The Life Saving Medal is a Sovereign's Award on the Central Chancery list and approved by the MOD. This means that Ewan retains the authority to wear this medal on the right hand side while in military dress uniform. A right he may continue to exercise in any future uniformed service.

First Aid training is delivered to Cadets of the Army Cadet force through St John's Ambulance Service. The training prepares them for administering basic life support, summonsing the emergency services as well as more complex medical issues which are commonly encountered in the community.

"The casualty can count himself lucky that he knocked on the door of an Army Cadet," added Major Taylor.

Ewan is also a Colour Sergeant with Dukeries CCF.