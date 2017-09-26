Armed robber chased away by shopkeeper

A man armed with a knife tried to rob a Sutton convenience store – but instead got chased out by the shop’s owner.

Sukhi Rangi, aged 49 who owns Eastfield Side Stores, on Eastfield Side, Sutton, said he was working on the shop floor on Sunday, at about 8,15pm, when a man came in brandishing a knife and demanded money.

However, instead of giving in to his demands, Sukhi chased him out of the shop, before the robber ran off empty-handed.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are now appealing for people to come forward with any information about the attempted armed robberty.

Parm Rangi, Sukhi’s wife, said: “We don’t usually get a lot of trouble.

“The man threatened Sukhi and demanded money, but Sukhi refused and chased him out of the shop.

“I was upstairs. My husband rang up after it happened and me and my son went running down. It was a bit frightening – anyone could have been on shift – but you have to carry on. You can’t let them win.”

The man who attempted to rob the shop and threaten Sukhi has been described as white, aged in his early 20s, about 5ft 4in and of slim build.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information that may help the enquiry, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 781 of September 24, 2017.”