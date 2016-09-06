Apprentices build for their futures

A leading homebuilder has taken on two local lads as apprentices as part of a wider intake of 12 across the Midlands.

Joshua Jacklin, from Mansfield, and Ryan Moore, of Kirby-in-Ashfield, will both be learning their trade in carpentry and joinery with Westleigh and are completing academic studies at Nottingham Central College as part of the programme.

Ryan, 23, is working onsite at Cavendish Road, Ilkeston and started with Westleigh in the second year of his apprenticeship in carpentry and joinery, having previously attended college full time.

He said: “I’ve worked on a Westleigh site in the past as an agency staff member and it has always seemed like a good company to work for.

“Carpentry is something I’ve always enjoyed doing, and there’s always something different to do on-site day-to-day, which is great.”

In addition to gaining a qualification, the apprenticeship scheme allows those taking part to gain hands-on experience on-site, where they receive one-to-one mentoring from construction industry specialists.

Leicester-based Westleigh has been providing apprenticeships for the past 18 years in collaboration with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

Apprentices aged 16 and upwards are given the opportunity to learn joinery or bricklaying with the company over a period of three years, through partnerships with a number of local colleges.

Ian Jones, managing director of Westleigh, said: “It is fantastic to be welcoming another group of enthusiastic young apprentices, and we hope this is the start of a long and successful career in construction for them.

“Apprenticeships like these allow aspirational young people to get a taste of the industry and actively contribute towards development projects.

“We look to provide them with the inspiration they need to reach their full potential.”

If you are considering a career in construction and would like to find out more about the opportunities available at Westleigh, please email your CV and a covering letter to the HR department at careers@westleigh.co.uk or visit www.westleigh.co.uk.