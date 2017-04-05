Appeal to knit Mansfield red in honour of fallen heroes

Your district needs you . . . to help turn Mansfield red in tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Your Chad is throwing its weight behind Mansfield District Council’s drive to put on a display of knitted and crocheted poppies to commemorate those who lost their lives serving their country for Remembrance Day.

Together, we are calling for the local community to get involved by crocheting or knitting poppies to contribute to the display – some 35,000 poppies will be needed to make a truly impressive feature for the town centre so knitting groups, schools and individuals are urged to make a start.

The display will mark part of the route for the Remembrance Day parade, which goes through the town centre via West Gate and under the viaduct before coming to an end at St Peter’s Church.

Councillor Sean McCallum, council Armed Forces champion, said: “As the nation settles in to relative peace following the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, this event serves to remind us to consider how the blanket of peace under which we sleep was provided, and note the sacrifice of those who did not return.

“Our district has a proud military history, and thus, it is natural to engage in such a moving event.”

Jon Ball, Chad head of content, centre, joins Coun David Smith, left, and Coun Sean McCallum, to launch the poppy parade.

Jon Ball, Chad head of content, said: “This is a wonderful idea and we’re delighted to support it.

“We hope as many people as possible will get involved to help pay tribute to our fallen heroes, those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Coun David Smith, council portfolio holder for cultural services, town and district centres, said: “After the success of the council’s yarn bombing display last year for the Queen’s 90th birthday, we wanted go bigger and better this year.

“We would like to encourage as many people as possible to get involved in the Remembrance Day display, so we can show our respects for the fallen.”

We are working with local knitting group Yankee Yarns to coordinate the display, so those interested in taking part can take their knitted or crocheted poppies to the shop, which can be found at 185 Westfield Lane, Mansfield. Alternatively poppies can be taken to the Chad’s office, at Unit 2a Sherwood Oaks Business Park, off Southwell Road West, or delivered to Civic Centre, Mansfield, marked for the attention of the communications team.

Poppies will be collected until the beginning of October and then fixed ahead of installation for the week prior to Remembrance Day, which this year falls on Sunday, November 12. There will also be a community event where people can come along and write messages on the commemoration board and help to fix poppies in place.

* Patterns are available to download online via www.mansfield.gov.uk/poppyparade



* Councillor Sean McCallum, Mansfield District Council Armed Forces champion, organises and supports the Mansfield and Ashfield veteran’s breakfast club every Saturday at the Bold Forester, Botany Avenue, Mansfield.

The idea is that serving and former members of the Armed Forces can get together over a breakfast and a brew, and enjoy the fun, laughter, friendship and pride serving the country brings.



