Appeal launched in memory of grandma who died after collision with moped in Mansfield

A fundraising appeal has been launched in loving memory of a woman who died following a tragic moped accident in Mansfield.

Tributes have been paid to Sue Bingley, aged 51, who died in hospital yesterday after she was hit by a moped while walking on Bath Lane at around 11.45pm on Friday, April 21.

Following her sad death, tributes have been paid to the mum and grandma on social media.

A Go Fund Me page has also been set-up to raise money for Sue’s funeral, as well as to support her children and grandchildren.

An appeal on the page read: “Starting up a gofundme to raise money towards Sue’s funeral and helping out her family, children and grandchildren who have been heartbroken by the devastating news of losing a very wonderful, kind hearted woman yesterday.

“She will be truly missed by all. Rest in paradise, one in a million.”

Tributes have also been paid on social media.

Amy Bourn posted: “RIP beautiful we love you so much we deffo will never forget... I’ll miss you sooo bloody much. I love you Sue Bingley.”

Dean Taylor posted: “So sad. RIP Sue Bingley.”

Patrick J Turner posted: “RIP Sue Bingley. Another dear friend taken to soon. Words can’t express.”

Donate to the appeal by clicking here

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 1067 of April 21, 2017.