Appeal after indecent exposure

Police are investigating after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Rainworth.

It happened at around 9.20am on Tuesday, June 13, as the woman was walking on Preston Road.

A man in a small white van exposed himself to her as she walked The man is described as white, 20 to 25-years-old, with short dark hair and stubble.

The victim said the van had windows in the back doors and, in the right hand window, a white coloured football team shirt was hanging. She didn’t know which team’s shirt it was.

Anyone with any information about the incident, or who recognises a van with a football shirt hanging up as described, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 202 of June 13.