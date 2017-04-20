Anti-fracking meeting to be held in Warsop

Nottinghamshire anti-fracking campaigners have arranged a meeting for people living in the Warsop area after it was revealed that fracking firm INEOS had plans for a number of developments in the vicinity of the town.

The public meeting, organised by Frack Free Nottinghamshire and Frack Free Mansfield will be held at the Oaklands Centre, Oakfield Lane, Warsop NG20 0JE at 7pm tomorrow Friday April 21.

INEOS are believed to be planning test drillings between Warsop and Edwinstowe at the Lings and the Jerusalem Plantation.

This news has spurred protests at the Major Oak in Sherwood Forest since the beginning of the year.

Spokesperson for Frack Free Mansfield, Paul Frost, said “We know that there is widespread opposition to fracking and concern about INEOS moving in on our area. People are concerned about air and water pollution, traffic, noise and wildlife implications alongside the risk of earth tremors.

“We are holding this public meeting to inform people about the case for opposing fracking and to help people in Warsop who oppose fracking to come together now that they appear to be particularly targeted. Seismic testing is just the first stage in a process that could drastically alter the environment around us. It is a warning sign for opponents of fracking in an area to start getting organised.”