Anger at Mansfield generator plans

Angry residents are fighting plans to build a diesel-powered electrical generation facility on the edge of Sutton.

Ashland Solar Farm has submitted plans to Mansfield District Council seeking permission for the mini power station at Ashland Farm, Beck Lane.

However, residents living around the immediate area of the proposed scheme are objecting to the scheme.

Brian Thistlethwaite of Skegby Lane, Mansfield, said: “It will be unsightly and how many tankers of diesel will Skegby Lane have to take.

“When generation kicks in, diesel fumes will go into the atmosphere and everyone around here will get them.

“It’s not just us it is the next generation.

“There are 30 houses on our road and we are near Ladybrook, while over the top of the hill is King’s Mill Hospital.”

He said that according to the plans, the power generated will go to the National Grid and would not directly benefit the people of Mansfield.

Mr Thistlethwaite said: “Initially, they had planning permission for solar panels .

“Now they aren’t the flavour of the month, they are planning to put generators on there instead.”

In its application, the company said the equipment involved would be sited in a location away from properties and designated landscapes and ecological sites.

It said: “It is on a site with extant consent for electricity generation of a much larger scale and due to its nature can work alone or complement a future solar farm.

The company said the generators can be designed to operate with minimal environmental impacts in terms of air quality, noise, visual impact, traffic and amenity considerations.”

The application is for a 10 megawatts flexible generation facility.

Such developments have been billed as an insurance against the lights going out.

They form part of the UK’s strategy for the management of a shortfall in electricity.

The mini fossil-fuel power stations form almost a quarter of Britain’s back-up power when there is a rapid surge in demand on the National Grid.

They can be brought on stream within two minutes to meet short-term local peaks in demand.