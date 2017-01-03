Anger as burglars cover CCTV with child’s welly before swiping White Post Farm stock and charity money

The Mansfield community has rallied round to support White Post Farm after burglars broke into the attraction and made off with thousands of pounds’ worth of stock and charity cash.

The thieves, who broke into the family-run business in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, January 3) covered the CCTV camera with a child’s welly to avoid being identified.

An air ambulance charity box in the gift shop was emptied of money and computer equipment including a webcam was stolen.

The intruders also swiped more “unusual” items including White Post Farm t-shirts and My Little Pony toys.

Though no animals were harmed in the incident and the farm has been able to open as normal, farm manager Alan Moore said the burglary had left staff “very upset”.

Mr Moore said: “We are a family-run business and it’s upsetting to think that someone has planned this. We opened more than 20 years afo and this is the first time anything like this has happened.

“Our security is pretty good, so we can only assume this was done by someone who knows the site well.

“We’ve had amazing support from the police and our visitors, and luckily the animals are all ok.

Messages of goodwill flooded in for the farm, which is situated on Mansfield Road, on the attraction’s Facebook page.

Carla Holt posted: “How sad. People are really low to steal from you and charity. Try places like ebay for the t-shirts?”

David Eaton said: “What is wrong with people?! Stealing charity boxes? So low. So disappointing that this happens.”

Em Tunrbull said: “That is absolutely disgraceful. I really hope the animals are ok. My stepkids love coming here and feeding the animals- such sad news.”

Anyone with information on the incident should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.