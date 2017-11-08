Amazing 3D effects to invigorate Palace Theatre panto

Incredible 3D effects will be a highlight of this year’s eagerly-awaited pantomime at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, which opens next month.

The theatre is promising to mix up the traditions of panto with up-to-date twists for its production of ‘Jack And The Beanstalk’, which should appeal to the whole family.

“Modern technology is a big feature, with amazing 3D effects,” said Louise Atkin, the theatre’s marketing and media manager. “Without giving too much away, the giant is gigantic and the traditional ghost gag will never be the same again!”

On the other hand, tradition is kicked into touch with the casting of Jack, the main character. Normally, the role of the principal boy is played by a female, but this time, talented actor Bradley Judge steps into Jack’s shoes.

“I’m really excited to be playing Jack,” said Bradley. “I think it’s the first time Mansfield has had a boy playing him, so I hope I can bring energy and magic to the part and keep Jack light and fun, while still being a cheeky lad.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a great show, and I’m really excited to be challenging the traditional gender roles of pantomime. Hopefully, I can bring something to the part that Mansfield hasn’t seen before. It’s going to a great Christmas, so make sure you come along!”

Another star of the show is Australian comedian Mark Little, a former veteran of the hit TV soap, ‘Neighbours, who plays Fleshcreep. Standing at well over six feet tall, Mark is anything but little, but he fits in well with a cast that also includes Rebecca Wheatley as the Vegetable Fairy, brilliant comic Adam Moss, who is back by popular demand as Simple Simon, and Craig Ansell as Dame Trott.

The panto opens on Saturday, December 2 to packed houses, so you are urged to book your tickets as soon as possible. You can ring the box office at the theatre on 01623 633133 or you can book online at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk. The panto runs until Sunday, January 7.