All you need to know about Mansfield's Christmas lights switch on

For the first time ever, Mansfield’s Big Switch On event will be lit up by a laser show on Sunday 19 November at the stage show before the town’s Christmas lights are switched on.

The laser show, which runs from 3.25cm, will feature state of the art technology that brings colour, light and music together in one show-stopping performance. Children and families can expect to be left open-mouthed in amazement and full of excitement.

In addition to this, families can expect to be dazzled by performances from Kai McKenzie with his Michael Bublé tribute act, and Vicky Jackson, who will perform a high-tempo modern pop set.

The stage show, which is hosted by Mansfield 103.2, will also feature appearances from Mansfield’s own World Sidecar Racing champions, the Birchall brothers, as well as PAW Patrol’s Marshall, as seen on Nick Jnr, and stars from this year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, which will be showing from Saturday 2 December at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Mansfield Town Football Club and One Call Insurance bosses, John and Carolyn Radford, along with Stags’ Manager, Steve Evans, will also make an appearance at the end of the show to help switch on the town’s Christmas lights. Special thanks are given to them for sponsoring the event.

Santa will also be making a magical appearance during the stage show once his grotto is open for business in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

The centre is celebrating this year’s Big Switch On event with a host of festive events for families to enjoy throughout the day too.

The popular Buzzy B Club craft workshop will run from 11am to 3pm and will feature a plant pot decorating activity. Youngsters can decorate it in a Jack and the Beanstalk theme and plant a runner bean seed to take home and watch grow.

Marshall from PAW Patrol will be visiting the centre from 2pm onwards and young visitors will also be invited to visit the ‘Elf Yourself’ station for a magical elf makeover just in time for the Big Switch on event. Children looking for more elf mischief can enjoy a series of elf-themed events running every Thursday from 5pm until 8pm at the centre in the build up to Christmas.

In addition to this, from 10am, families can also visit the food market on West Gate and pick up a quiz sheet from participating shops to take part in the Jack and the Beanstalk fun trail for the chance to win prizes.

Mansfield District Council would like to advise visitors that road closures will be in place throughout the day from 8am to 8pm to ensure the safety for all visitors and therefore disabled bays on Church Street, Leeming Street, Stockwell Gate, and West Gate will not be accessible. Disabled bays will be open as usual in all other car parks including Four Seasons Shopping Centre, which will be free for all customers during the event until 6.30pm.

It is advisable to follow on-street signage to car parks around the town centre in the event of car parks becoming full.

Rebekah O’Neill, centre manager at Four Seasons Shopping Centre, said: “This promises to be a day full of fun for the whole family. We have so many exciting festive activities taking place throughout the day to help launch Christmas with a bang in our town.

“The whole team loves this exciting day and this year it really promises to be a wonderful start to celebrating this special time of year bringing together the whole community.”

Mansfield mayor Kate Allsop, said: “With the event just days away now we are very excited to welcome families to the town centre and mark the start of the countdown to Christmas.

“The laser show will be a real treat this year as it has never been done before, so be sure to come to town and see it for yourself. We hope everyone has a fantastic time.”

To see the full schedule of what’s happening on the Big Switch On day, visitwww.mansfield.gov.uk/switchon and download the What’s On guide.

For more information on all the events taking place at Four Seasons Shopping Centre please go to www.fourseasonshopping.co.uk.

The council would also like to advise the public that the disabled viewing area for wheelchair users is now fully booked.

The event this year is bought to you by Mansfield District Council and sponsored by Matthews and Tannert, a local plumbing, heating and electrical services specialist. The event is also supported by Mansfield 103.2, Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield Palace Theatre and Mansfield BID.