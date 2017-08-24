All Saints students celebrate their GCSE results

Students at All Saints Catholic Academy were celebrating some impressive GCSE results this morning.

Kaitlin Mollatt gained an amazing 10 A* or equivalent and one A. She said: ”I’m very happy with my results, I can’t believe it. I put the work in but I had no idea I would get these results. Kaitlin plans to study Maths Biology and Chemistry at A level.

GCSE results day at All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy, pictured are from left Edward Stoppard, Owen Ottaway, Finn Clarke and Owen Brooks

Tom Heath is celebrating after gaining 3A*, 5 As or equivalent and three Bs or equivalent. He hopes to study Physics Maths and History A levels.

Laura Green achieved 7 As 4Bs and a C.

She said: “I am so happy with the results I got - some of them were really hard work.” After studying A levels her ambition is to become a PE teacher.

All Saints GCSE student Tom Heath.

All Saints GCSE student Kaitlin Mollatt.

All Saints GCSE students Sophie Wittaker, Phebe Turner and Miamh Higgins.