All Saints students celebrate their GCSE results

Students at All Saints Catholic Academy were celebrating some impressive GCSE results this morning.
Kaitlin Mollatt gained an amazing 10 A* or equivalent and one A. She said: ”I’m very happy with my results, I can’t believe it. I put the work in but I had no idea I would get these results. Kaitlin plans to study Maths Biology and Chemistry at A level.
Tom Heath is celebrating after gaining 3A*, 5 As or equivalent and three Bs or equivalent. He hopes to study Physics Maths and History A levels.
Laura Green achieved 7 As 4Bs and a C.
She said: “I am so happy with the results I got - some of them were really hard work.” After studying A levels her ambition is to become a PE teacher.
More to follow..
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.