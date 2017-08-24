Search

All Saints students celebrate their GCSE results

GCSE results day at All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy, pictured are from left Tayler Harrison, Chelsea Gilliatt and Joshua Chant
Students at All Saints Catholic Academy were celebrating some impressive GCSE results this morning.

Kaitlin Mollatt gained an amazing 10 A* or equivalent and one A. She said: ”I’m very happy with my results, I can’t believe it. I put the work in but I had no idea I would get these results. Kaitlin plans to study Maths Biology and Chemistry at A level.

GCSE results day at All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy, pictured are from left Edward Stoppard, Owen Ottaway, Finn Clarke and Owen Brooks

Tom Heath is celebrating after gaining 3A*, 5 As or equivalent and three Bs or equivalent. He hopes to study Physics Maths and History A levels.

Laura Green achieved 7 As 4Bs and a C.

She said: “I am so happy with the results I got - some of them were really hard work.” After studying A levels her ambition is to become a PE teacher.

More to follow..

All Saints GCSE student Tom Heath.

All Saints GCSE student Kaitlin Mollatt.

All Saints GCSE students Sophie Wittaker, Phebe Turner and Miamh Higgins.

All Saints GCSE student Laura Green.

